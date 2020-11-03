Industrial parks in the offing in Vikarabad

Vikarabad: Education Minister Sabitha Indra Reddy conducted a review meeting in her camp office on Tuesday. The Minister said that the Telangana government was planning to set up industrial parks in Vikarabad. The officials were instructed to draw a draft plan for setting up industrial parks in Vikarabad.

TSIIC officials were directed to hold surveys in Nawabpet mandal, Vikarabad mandal, Marpally mandal, Mominpet mandal, Tandur mandal, Parigi mandal and find suitable places to establish the industries.

MP Ranjith Reddy, MLAs Kale Yadaiah, Methuku Anand, Patnam Narender Reddy, Mahesh Reddy, Rohith Reddy, TSIIC MD Narasimha Reddy, Vikarabad Collector Pausumi Basu and were also present.