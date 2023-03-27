Insomnia leads to several disorders: Dr J C Suri

Insomnia or sleeplessness can lead to cardiovascular problems if the individuals leave the problem without treatment. However, once the treatment begins, the problem gets solved, opined the experts during the launch of Continental Sleep Disorder Center, an initiative of the Continental Hospitals on Sunday.





Dr JC Suri, who is also known as the father of sleep medicine in India, inaugurated the state-of-the-art Centre, a one-stop destination for all sleep disorders in the presence of Chairman Dr Guru N Reddy and Senior consultant Pulmonary and Sleep Disorders Dr Nalini Nagalla at the Gachibowli premises on Sunday. Addressing the gathering on the theme, 'Unfolding Sleep Crisis in India an urgent need to act', he said that one third of life is spent in sleeping. It's not the brain that is resting, but it is the entire body, and if sleep is not adequate, all the organ functions are affected hence always look for sleep, which is a natural immune booster, he said, adding it was the role of physicians to sensitise the patients.





The experts said common sleep disorders include sleep deprivation, insomnia, sleep disordered breathing, restless leg syndrome, and circadian rhythm disorders. The long-term effects of chronic sleep deprivation include obesity, increased automobile accidents, memory impairment, depression, high blood pressure, coronary artery disease, type 2 diabetes mellitus, stroke, and others. Insomnia prevalence is estimated to be as high as 44 percent among cardiac patients. According to a survey, at least 25 percent of the people in Hyderabad were sleeping less than seven hours. Dr Suri said that about 35 to 40 percent of people may get insomnia more in women than men.





Responding to a question on a nap during the daytime, he said that a nap, if only taken for a short period, is good. If the individuals are sleeping during the night, a nap during the day is not needed, but it is helpful if there is no sleep. Having daytime naps can also be problematic, he added. Dr Nalini talked about the experiences of the patients who were treated in the hospital for sleeping disorders. Senior Pulmonologist Dr Vijay Kumar, Dr Param Jyothi, Dr Raghu N Reddy, and others were also present.