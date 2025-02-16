International Customs Day celebrated by Hyd Customs

Hyderabad: State High Court Judge, Justice P Sam Koshy stressed the importance of striking a proper balance between enforcement and facilitation in customs administrations. He was the chief guest at the International Customs Day-2025 celebrated by the Hyderabad Customs on Saturday, with the theme “Customs Delivering on its Commitment to Efficiency, Security, and Prosperity” at Dr MCR HRD Institute.

The World Customs Organisation (WCO) introduced International Customs Day to recognise the efforts of customs officers in preventing illegal trade, protecting national economies, and ensuring seamless international transactions. Customs agencies are playing a vital

role in monitoring cross-border trade, enforcing regulations, and fostering economic stability.

The event focused on the key areas for 2025. They include modernising customs operations through digitalisation and automation to expedite trade processes for enhancing efficiency; strengthening efforts to combat smuggling, drug trafficking, counterfeit goods, and money laundering for security and ensuring fair revenue collection, promoting domestic industries, and facilitating economic development through international trade for prosperity. During the event, customs officials, trade associations, and partner government agencies reiterated their commitment to fostering efficiency, security, and prosperity. The ongoing reforms and technological advancements in customs operations are expected to further enhance India’s global trade position, making it a key player in the international market.