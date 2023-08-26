International Dog Day today: Have a heart for homeless dogs

Hyderabad: Annually, on 26 August, International Dog Day is observed globally, aiming to raise awareness about the plight of mistreated and displaced dogs across the world. The inception of International Dog Day is credited to Colleen Paige, an animal behaviorist and a fervent champion for the well-being of animals.

Animals requiring assistance can discover refuge and fresh chances for a better life within rescue homes, animal shelters, or nonprofit organisations. A recent study conducted by All Creatures Great and Small (ACGS) in collaboration with the Federation of Indian Animal Protection Organisations (FIAPO) reveals a distressing statistic: more than half a million animals have endured harsh mistreatment at the hands of humans over the past decade.‘People For Animals’ is a non-governmental and non-profit association started in 2000, based in Hyderabad that protects all animals and provides them a better life.

Speaking to The Hans India, MrsVasanthiVadi, President at People for Animals, said, “The count of individuals displaying intolerance towards our four-legged companions has unfortunately risen. Conversely, those who harbor compassion for animals strive to offer kindness and sustenance. As responsible citizens, it's imperative that we recognise and advocate for animals, underscoring the fact that this world is their home as well. The call to action is clear: by uniting the efforts of compassionate individuals, we can collectively reinforce the concept that animals deserve a secure existence. The opportunity for enhancement remains open, awaiting the collective strength of like-minded people, who stand united as the initial shield for all creatures.”

PFA has rescued over 10,000 animals from the streets for over 15 years and has provided safe and healthy homes for most.

“As of date an average of 2-300 dogs and cats 15-25 cats are there at the shelter. Camels and thousands of domestic animals have been prevented from cruelty. For instance, on Nag Panchami, we rescued many snakes, birds, black kites, and camels, and safely transported the elephant which was supposed to participate in the procession,” said VasanthiVadi.

According to PFA they mainly receive cases such as accidents, wounded, electrocuted, lost, or abandoned, CD, ticks’ fever, physically abused dogs, and also electrocuted Bonnet Macaques cases.

“Upon their rescue from such distressing circumstances, these animals often undergo significant trauma and shock. Our primary focus is to create a sense of belonging and affection for these distressed creatures by offering a safe and nurturing environment within our shelter. In the initial days, duration contingent upon the gravity of each case, we meticulously monitor their well-being. This involves administering necessary medications and round-the-clock veterinary care, ensuring that they receive constant support and attention during their recovery.” said the President of PFA.

People who want to report distress animals can call on their helpline - 73374 50643 and to report cruelty cases they can call on 94901 49601 or [email protected].

“It takes a team effort from individuals, communities, organisations, and governments to prevent and address dog abuse. Advocating for stronger penalties and consequences for animal cruelty offenders to deter such behaviour, attempting to outlaw practises that injure dogs, such as puppy mills, dog fighting, and other animal abuse can help in the prevention of dog cruelty,” said an animal rights activist.