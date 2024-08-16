Intinta Innovator Program 2024: Wow! 218 innovators get TSIC jewels in their crowns

Hyderabad: Around 218 innovators were awarded under The Telangana State Innovation Cell’s ‘Intinta Innovator Program’ (IIP) 2024 that concluded on Thursday. As compared to last year, the participation of innovators increased by 120 per cent this time.

Around 560 applications were submitted for the IIP and 218 innovators were shortlisted. The shortlisted innovators were awarded by the chief guests and District Collectors in their respective districts across Telangana as part of Independence Day celebrations.

According to TSIC officials, IIP 2024 reached across all the 33 districts of Telangana, engaging with more than 550 district-level officials and 3,000 government functionaries. This year’s programme highlighted innovative solutions in areas like sustainable living, assistive technology, agriculture, safety and many more. There's no specific criteria while scouting the innovation; anyone who comes up with an innovative solution to a problem specifically to cope up with local challenge would be considered, said the officials. “Our goal is to ensure that every innovative idea finds a platform, and we are committed to empowering innovators to shape Telangana’s future,” said Jayesh Ranjan, Special Chief Secretary, IT&C.

“Intinta Innovator 2024 has exceeded our expectations with the overwhelming response and participation of over 560 innovators. This year’s programme has successfully identified 170+ exceptional ideas, demonstrating the immense talent within our State. We look forward to these innovations contributing to Telangana’s progress,” said Ajit Rangnekar, Chief Innovation Officer of Telangana. “This year’s Intinta Innovator Program is more than just an idea incubator, it’s a launchpad for rural entrepreneurship. We are committed to scaling innovative solutions from our villages and empowering these innovators to transform their ideas into thriving businesses. By providing the necessary support and resources, we aim to foster a robust ecosystem where rural innovation drives livelihoods,” said MD Sohel Khan, lead, Grassroots Innovation, TSIC.