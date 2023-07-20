IPS officers shuffled

Live
Hyderabad: Chief Secretary Santhi Kumari on Wednesday issued orders on the transfers and postings of IPS Officers with immediate effect. Dr Soumya Mishra, IPS (1994), who is waiting for posting, is posted as Additional Director General of Police (Personnel), Office of Director General of Police, Telangana, vice VB Kamalasan Reddy, IPS (2004) transferred.
On transfer, VB Kamalasan Reddy, IPS, Inspector General of Police (Personnel) DGP office is posted as Director General (Drugs Control), Hyderabad. AR Srinivas, IPS (2004), Addl. Commissioner of Police, Crimes & SIT, Hyderabad, is transferred and posted as Director, Anti-Corruption Bureau, Hyderabad.
Ambar Kishore Jha, IPS (2009), who is waiting for posting, is posted as Deputy Inspector General of Police, Home Guards and Technical Services, Hyderabad. Dr P Shabarish, IPS (2017), Deputy Commissioner of Police, Crimes, Hyderabad City is transferred and posted as Deputy Commissioner of Police, Medchal, Cyberabad Commissionerate.