IRCTC announces new tour package from Hyderabad to Ooty

Hyderabad: The Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) on Thursday announced a new tour package to the picturesque hill station of Ooty from Hyderabad.

According to the officials, the package is set to offer tourists an opportunity to explore the scenic beauty of Ooty and its surroundings, while also providing them with a comfortable and hassle-free travel experience. The tour package, which is set to begin on March 28 and continue till June 27, will be a 6-day and 5-night trip, with prices starting at Rs. 9,280 per person.

The package includes travel by train, accommodation at a premium hotel, a cab facility, meals, and sightseeing trips to popular tourist attractions in and around Ooty. It further includes a visit to the famous Ooty Lake, where tourists can enjoy boating and other water sports, as well as a trip to the stunning Botanical Gardens, which are home to a wide variety of exotic flora and fauna. Other highlights of the tour package include a visit to Doddabetta Peak, the highest point in the Nilgiri Hills, and a trip to the beautiful Pykara Falls, said senior officer.