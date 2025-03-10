IRISET invites applications for FDP on Kavach

Hyderabad: The Indian Railways Institute of Signal Engineering and Telecommuncations (IRISET) is organising a two-week Faculty Development Programme (FDP) focused on Railway Signal Engineering and the Automatic Train Protection System (Kavach). This programme will be conducted in a hybrid format, running from April 21 to May 2.

The first week will be held online, while the second week will take place on-campus at IRISET in Hyderabad. The aim of this programme is to promote awareness of Railway Signalling and Automatic Train Protection systems — specifically, Kavach — and to encourage interest in these subjects.

This initiative will enable BTech students to include these topics in their curriculum as approved by AICTE. Interested faculty members from universities, institutes, and engineering colleges (including Assistant Professors and Professors) are invited to submit their details via a Google Form created for this purpose. The registration deadline is March 28.