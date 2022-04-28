Is Hindutva in danger, asks KCR

Hyderabad: Attacking the religious politics of parties, Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao on Wednesday asked why 'Hindutva' was in danger when the President, the PM and Chief Justice were from Hindu religion. The CM made these comments at the concluding session of the party's plenary at HICC on Wednesday. Rao said venom was spread in society with an unhealthy policy stating that Hindutva was in danger. "The president of India is a Hindu, the Prime Minister, the Chief Justice and CMs of many States are Hindus. How can Hindutva be in danger? They are trying to show something which is not there. It's an attempt to get benefit out of hatred," said KCR, adding that religious issues were 'undesirable' and 'unwanted'.

The CM said wherever there are elections, the States would have 'shobha yatras' with people coming out with swords. "If this continues, the country would have to face difficult times. Even Islamic countries are constructing temples to invite tourists." KCR asked Prime Minister Narendra Modi as to what his government has done during the last eight years. "What the government has done in sectors like agriculture, industries, irrigation. The government had done nothing; everything was hollow". He said Modi should be ashamed to ask the State governments to decrease taxes. "We have not increased taxes, why should we decrease them? It was the Centre which raised taxes;and now shamelessly asking States to decrease," quipped Rao.

The CM said he would soon convene a meeting with retired IAS, IPS and IFS officers and economists from across the world. "There is no need for fronts or tents; what is needed is an alternative agenda for the country; this would be brought out after discussions with all stakeholders. KCR said he would strive to play a key role in national politics 'as per request of party leaders at the plenary'. The TRS chief said the party would come to power for the third time by winning over 90 seats. "The party has assets worth Rs 861 crore, including Rs 451 crore as fixed deposits and electoral bonds in two bank accounts''. He said every month the party gets Rs 3.84 crore as interest; total money procured by interest is Rs 24.70 crore.