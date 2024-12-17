Is NIMS running out of ICU beds?

Hyderabad: Are periodic health infrastructure auditing and quality control assessments carried out across government-run hospitals? The recent deaths of patients allegedly because lack of beds in NIMS (Nizams Institute of Medical Sciences) have once again raised doubts about the insufficient beds and overall health of the public health infrastructure in public hospitals where patients were allegedly sent home even before they could recover from the ailment, which has led to criticism.

In an emergency case recently, a patient was brought to the NIMS from Jeedimetla with chest pain at around 11 am. The patient was reportedly kept waiting on the stretcher till 3 pm. There was no one even to enquire about the patient’s health condition even after the relatives were pleading for help. The relatives said that the patient breathed his last on the stretcher itself.

At the last minute, the staff tried to give CPR, but the patient lost his life. The entire public health infrastructure and health services are configured into autonomous institutions like NIMS, TIMS (Telangana Institute of Medical Sciences and Research), Sir Ronald Ross Institute of Tropical and Communicable Diseases (SRRIT&CD), popularly known as Koranti or Fever Hospital.

Besides, specialised institutions like Sarojini Devi Eye Hospital, a Regional Institute of Ophthalmology and Government Ophthalmic Hospital, MNJ Institute of Oncology & Regional Cancer Centre, Government Dental College Hospital, Afzal Gunj, Government Maternity Hospital, King Koti and AYUSH hospitals are rendering services. Apart from that, the teaching and medical college hospitals, District Hospitals, and Primary and Community Health Centers down to the Basti Dawakhanas have been running under the supervision of Vidya Vidhana Parishad and the Director of Medical and Health Services.

Generally, the doctors in the districts and other PHCs refer emergency cases to NIMS. With the hospital becoming crowded, the consultation time for each out-patient was getting affected, giving a tough time to the doctors on OP days. Patients complain that even for diagnostic tests like ECG, they must wait for three to four days. It is also alleged that one patient, who was undergoing treatment was recently discharged halfway through the treatment so that the bed could be used for some other patient.

Another patient from Yadadri Bhongir district, who was suffering from kidney and liver ailments, was admitted to the nephrology wing on November 26.

He was kept in the ICU and was shifted to general ward after two to three days. The patient was discharged on December 3, allegedly stating that some other patient needed the bed.

Now the patients’ relatives claim that the patient was brought back to the hospital on December 5 as the health of the patient deteriorated. While undergoing treatment, he died in the hospital.

When enquired, NIMS Director Dr Bheerappa said there was no shortage of beds in the hospital. “Not at all; the patient died because they had severe health issues and arrived late to the hospital. There is no shortage of beds in the hospital,” he said.

Regarding the Yadadri patient, the director said that the patient had problems in both kidneys and had liver failure.

It certainly goes to the credit of Dr Bheerappa for making concerted efforts to modernise the emergency wing. But the middlemen are said to be calling the shots in the hospital.