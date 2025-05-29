Is RTI Act working in Telangana, wonders BJP

Hyderabad: BJP state spokesperson Rani Rudrama stated that during the ten years of BRS party rule in Telangana, the Congress party, which succeeded the BRS, has followed a similar path, weakening both government departments and the government machinery itself. Addressing the media on Wednesday, she pointed out that while the Congress party introduced the Right to Information (RTI) Act in India, it has not implemented the same laws now that it is in power in Telangana. “Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy should clarify this,” she demanded.

Rani Rudrama mentioned that on January 31, “We applied with 27 questions in the name of our RTI consultant, Ganji Srinivasa Rao, on behalf of the BJP.” These questions were directed to the Office of the Special Chief Secretary of the Finance Department, specifically to the Public Information Officer, through the RTI Act. Rudrama noted that their RTI application had been submitted by March 31, but they received no response for a month.

Consequently, the first appeal was submitted on March 12. “After the appeal, we re-sent the 27 questions to the Finance Department with a request for additional details under the Right to Information Act.” However, it is unacceptable that their RTI request remained unanswered for 45 days, indicating that the RTI mechanism is not functioning properly in Telangana, where there are currently 16,000 pending applications. She asserted that if the ruling BJP at the national level could not get a response, what would be the fate of the average citizen?

The Chief Minister, Finance Minister, and other leaders are spreading false propaganda by blaming the Centre without factual basis. The BRS party has taken loans, and now the newly-formed Congress government is also accumulating debt. “We have requested information regarding these loans in our 27 questions, but we have yet to receive a response.”