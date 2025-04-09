Is TG being run by a shadow CM, asks BJP

Hyderabad: The State BJP expressed concerns about the emergence of an extra-constitutional power structure in the state’s governance.

The Congress government, led by Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy is controlled by Congress state in-charge Meenakshi Natarajan, making the elected Chief Minister a mere figurehead. Making these allegations, BJP spokesperson N.V. Subash on Monday criticised it as a “blatant usurpation of administrative authority” by Natarajan, highlighting her meetings with ministers and bureaucrats in the state secretariat, which he views as undermining democratic norms.

He expressed concern that a person with no official position has been calling the shots while the Chief Minister appears powerless. Subash alleged that this situation led to a fractured chain of command, pointing out issues such as the Irrigation Secretary ignoring the Chief Minister’s calls regarding a Government Order.

He emphasised that this dual power structure is dangerous and undermines elected representatives. He also condemned the Congress government’s policies, particularly the decision to clear trees from forest land near the University of Hyderabad without environmental clearance, characterising it as arrogance and disregard for public sentiment. “This is chaos masquerading as governance,” he stated, urging citizens of Telangana to hold their government accountable and question whether they are truly being governed by their elected officials or an unseen authority. Subash warned that this sets a troubling precedent for democracy in the country.