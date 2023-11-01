ISB launches revamped India Data Portal 2.0

The launch programme was also marked by a panel discussion on “Evolution of Open Data: Impact, Challenges, and Future Directions,”

Hyderabad: The India School of Business (ISB) launched a fully revamped and technically superior India Data Portal (IDP) 2.0 on Monday by ISB’s Bharti Institute of Public Policy (BIPP) at the ISB Business.

The portal is the outcome of an endeavour that becomes part of an open-source ecosystem to promote evidence-based policy-making in the country.

IDP 2.0 was specially designed to further equip journalists, researchers, students, policymakers, and other stakeholders to access, interact with, and visualise information, data and knowledge.

The ISB said that the IDP’s one-of-a-kind "Visualisations First Approach" empowers users to seamlessly access an extensive array of over 3,400 indicators. These indicators are drawn from a repository of 120 datasets, spanning 25 diverse domains, including but not limited to climate and weather, commerce, crime, economy, education, financial inclusion, fisheries and animal husbandry, food and agriculture, forestry and wildlife, general, government schemes, health, nutrition, rural development, socio-economic, union budget, and various others. The dataset will be continuously expanded in the times to come.

This portal includes an innovative feature that allows users to upload their datasets, ensuring privacy for their personal exploration and visualisation endeavours. It has undergone technological enhancements, featuring scalable and easily maintainable architecture, furthered by a network of micro-services.

The launch programme was also marked by a panel discussion on “Evolution of Open Data: Impact, Challenges, and Future Directions," where subject experts shared their thoughts and perspectives on the topic. The discussion was moderated by Professor Ashwini Chhatre, Executive Director of the Bharti Institute of Public Policy.

“The contours of the open data landscape have evolved and transformed over time. The readability of data has become easier than before, as we see a departure from non-machine-readable formats to computer vision and image analysis, which are more amenable. Government alone cannot be the harbinger of change in the open data landscape; the growth of new technology would act as a potential solution to reconcile the demand and supply side. “These initiatives, led by individuals with extensive domain expertise, aim to simplify and broaden the accessibility of government data for the benefit of all”, said Professor Ashwini Chhatre.