ISB’s marketing research gets global ranking

Hyderabad: The research by the Marketing Department of the Indian School of Business (ISB) has been ranked #1 in Asia and #44 globally in the American Marketing Association (AMA) 2020 DocSIG research productivity rankings.

AMA DocSIG has recently ranked global universities based on their research productivity in premier AMA journals during 2011-2020 and ISB's Marketing Department was ranked amongst the top 50, globally.

An ISB statement said on Thursday, AMA Academic Journals publishes the latest peer-reviewed research aimed at advancing the industry and equipping business professionals with the insights needed to make better managerial decisions. AMA Journals include- Journal of Marketing, Journal of Marketing Research, Journal of Public Policy & Marketing, and Journal of International Marketing.

Interestingly, ISB is also the youngest B School to achieve this feat. The research produced by the marketing department of ISB is at par with many well-established old players, highlighting the research productivity of a young business school from India.

Last year ISB's Dean Rajendra Srivastava was selected as AMA fellow. The distinction of "AMA Fellow" is given to members in good standing of the AMA who have made significant contributions to the research, theory, and practice of marketing and/or to the service and activities of the AMA over a prolonged period.

The ISB's marketing department producing world-class research over the years has made it the first B school from India to be ranked among the prestigious UT Dallas Top 100 Business School Research Rankings and still holds the country's top slot.

ISB has improved its research ranking in the recently released FT Global MBA rankings 2021 too.

Being rated high in these prestigious, sought-after global journals and international rankings highlights the quality of faculty and research production of ISB and strengthen India's credibility as a market for quality faculty and research.