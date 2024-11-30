  • Menu
Israeli tech for Musi revitalisation: Sridhar Babu

Israeli tech for Musi revitalisation: Sridhar Babu
Hyderabad: State IT and Industries Minister D Sridhar Babu expressed his appreciation for Israel’s willingness to provide technical expertise for the prestigious Musi River rejuvenation project initiated by the Telangana State government.

Recognising Israel's global leadership in Artificial Intelligence (AI) and cyber security, Sridhar Babu urged for collaboration in these domains to benefit Telangana. He also sought Israel's support in defence, agriculture, water management, advanced technologies, and industrial development. Ambassador Reuven Azar responded positively to the Minister’s requests.

Highlighting ongoing initiatives, Sridhar Babu informed the ambassador about the establishment of an artificial intelligence city spanning 200 acres. He requested Israel's assistance in providing advanced training for trainers in AI and cyber security.

