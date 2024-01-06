ISRO Chairman Somanath conferred honorary doctorate by JNTU-Hyd

Hyderabad: Chairman of the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) and Secretary of the Space Department, Somanath, during the 12thconvocation of Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University (JNTU) – Hyderabad revealed ISRO on Saturday afternoon would undertake a crucial manoeuvre and inject the Aditya-L1 into the final orbit L1

He was conferred Doctor of Philosophy (Honoris Causa) by the university during the convocation held on Friday.

Congratulating the graduating students, the ISRO Chairman said their success in both personal and professional lives would be determined by attributes including passion, commitment, excellence, determination, focus and learning ability. Great recognition does not come by accidents it comes by a lot of effort which has to be consistent and your commitment towards it. Dr Somanath conceded he made mistakes but also took corrective measures to rectify them. On that note, he advised the students, that failure was not a bad thing and asked them to stay humble and grounded even under very successful situations.

He further stated that with the advent of futuristic technologies, people may soon virtually travel to Mars and Venus and experience the heat with the sensors connected to the brain by themselves but not through machines or screens, he said.

Speaking about the recently launched rocket, ISRO Chairman said, "First of January, we had the launch of PSLV X PoSat. The satellite is doing very well. All its instruments are now slowly switched on and working. We will get to know about the results soon. Stating that 2024 is going to be an eventful year, he stated that many launches are proposed. The next launch is a GSLV launch, INSAT- 3DS, a climate and weather satellite to track our cyclones, to look at the weather, the rain, the drought, and many other things. That satellite is going to be launched this month, possibly by the beginning of February.

In his address, Prof Katta Narasimha Reddy said, a total of 88,226 degrees including 75,815 undergraduate, 11,088 postgraduate, 835 doctor of pharmacy, and 142 doctor of philosophy were awarded to students. Thirty-six gold medals were also presented to students for their academic excellence.