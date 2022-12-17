IT making inroads into rural Telangana: KTR

Hyderabad: Telangana is poised to have five new Information Technology (IT) Hubs in the districts of Nizamabad, Mahbubnagar, Nalgonda, Siddipet and Adilabad. The State Government was taking Information Technology to the district headquarters as part of its 3D Mantra – Digitise, Decarbonise and Decentralise, according to IT and Industries Minister KT Rama Rao.

It may be mentioned here that IT Hubs in Warangal, Khammam and Karimnagar have been launched sometime back and are running successfully. The new IT hubs will cater to the needs of the IT companies and provide employment to the skilled youth, KTR said.

Sharing the information on Twitter, KTR tagged pictures of the upcoming Hubs. The Nizamabad IT Hub was almost ready to be inaugurated. The Mahbubnagar IT Hub would be inaugurated in a month time. The Siddipet IT Hub was getting ready for inauguration in a few months, Nizamabad and Mahbubnagar IT Hubs are under progress.

The construction of Nalgonda IT Hub would be wrapped up in four to six months, he said.





Delete Edit Adilabad IT Hub Nizamabad IT Hub Nalgonda IT Hub is under construction Mahbubnagar IT Hub

Claiming that IT Sector expansion to all corners of Telangana is a reality now, KTR said that 3D Mantra is being put into action by expanding the IT/ITES sector to district headquarters. The Tier-II locations would offer several advantages over the metros and generate employment for rural youth of the State. The IT Minister stated that Warangal is a testament of the constructive steps taken as it turned into the second largest IT hub in the State where reputed companies have set up their offices.

The State Government has created a conducive atmosphere, and world-class infrastructure in Hyderabad which attracted global IT companies to set up campuses in the city. KTR urged the top leadership of the companies to expand their operations into the Tier-II Towns of the State where similar infrastructure is being built.



Listing out the measures that are being taken to make the young students industry-ready, the Minister said that the students are being exposed to Innovation by taking them on a tour of T-HUB, T-Works, WE-Hub, and other similar entities from the innovation ecosystem created by the State government. Besides, he said, efforts are underway to provide the students with apprenticeships in industries for six months.