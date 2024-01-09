IT officials conduct raids on pharma company in Hyderabad

Live
The Income Tax Department has conducted searches against the said pharma company in the wake of allegations of income tax evasion
Hyderabad: The Income Tax officials are conducting searches in the house, office and residence of the owner of a pharma company. The IT officials, divided into teams, are conducting searches in all nine areas from Tuesday morning.
Searches are going on in Raydurgam, Kokapet and Moinabad areas since morning. The Income Tax Department has conducted searches against the said pharma company in the wake of allegations of income tax evasion.
