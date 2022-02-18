IT sector to expand in big way in North Hyderabad

Hyderabad: The western part of Hyderabad has been developed as a hub of information technology (IT) companies with the construction of Cyber Towers in 1998. The extension of IT hub to Northern part of the city will soon begin with a bigger tower – 'Gateway IT Park of Hyderabad' at Kandlakoya village in Gundla Pochampally municipality of Medchal-Malkajgiri district.

After a delay of one or two years due to pandemic-led restrictions, the Telangana government has initiated the construction of the tallest IT Park in the city. State IT Minister KT Rama Rao laid its foundation stone here on Thursday, on the occasion of the birthday of Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on February 17.

The fourteen-storey IT Park will be constructed by the Telangana State Industrial Infrastructure Corporation (TSIIC) in an area of around 10-acre land at a cost of Rs 100 crore. Having more than six lakh-sft office space, it can accommodate over 100 companies and is expected to create over 50,000 jobs in the IT sector.

As part of the Growth in dispersion (GRID) policy, the State government has been developing IT infrastructure in north and eastern directions of the city, so that the IT sector is not concentrated only in the Western part of the city. Five IT Parks are approved in Uppal, Nagole and LB Nagar.

Leading IT company GenPact will set up a 19-lakh-sft-campus in Uppal under the GRID policy. This will create employment opportunities to about 15,000 people. Today, MRF Tyres has announced to invest Rs 1,000 crore to set up another manufacturing plant in the city. Every day, new companies are coming to the city to establish their units, said KT Rama Rao. Telling an inspiring story about his father KCR's determination in achieving the new State of Telangana, he asked the students and unemployed youth to stay stubborn towards their goals and always believe in 'skill-upskill-reskill' mantra to grab the opportunities at the right time. He also assured to set up a dedicated wing of T-Hub in Kompally to encourage entrepreneurship.

"Out of the 100 companies being accommodated at the new IT Park, about 70 companies have already booked for office space," said Oruganti Venkat, President of Kompally IT Entrepreneurs Association (KITEA), and Managing Director of Lasya IT Solutions. He is confident about the growth of IT sector in Northern corridor of the city. "The strategic location of the IT Park at Kandlakoya junction on Outer Ring Road (ORR) has been conceptualised as a gateway to Hyderabad. Many engineering colleges are available in the vicinity. This IT park is likely to provide employment to the local talent who may otherwise have to go all the way to the Western part of the city in search of job opportunities," he said.