It’s curtains for Hyderabad Book Fair

Hyderabad: The11-day 37th Hyderabad Book Fair attracted a huge crowd compared to the last three years. More than 12 lakh people visited the book fair compared to previous years. Hyderabad Book Fair closed its curtains on Sunday.

The organisers report a 30-40 per cent increase in footfall this year, with around 8,000 book enthusiasts attending last year's fair. Over 25 books and 10 poetry books were inaugurated in 11 days, along with cultural programmes organised by school students. This year, approximately 350 stalls were set up, featuring books in various languages, including Telugu, English, Tamil, and other regional languages, by authors from India and around the world.

Dr Yakoob, president of the Book Fair, said, “This year, we saw a significant increase in response, with young children frequently exploring the book stalls. In addition to the book stalls, daily literacy sessions and new book releases were part of the fair. Two stages were set up for discussions, including an amphitheatre, which became a major attraction. A donation box was also introduced this year, collecting around 5,000 books, which will later be sent to libraries and schools in rural areas.”

A few stall owners said that the sales were much better than the previous year’s fair, and also profit was good as they saw a huge crowd from day one itself and sold more books than expected.



