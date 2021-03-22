It's moral victory for BJP in MLC polls: Bandi Sanjay Kumar

Nampally: Telangana BJP chief Bandi Sanjay Kumar on Sunday said, while congratulating the newly elected graduate MLC elects from TRS, said that the election outcome proved BJP was the only party that can stand to the ruling TRS in Telangana.

Addressing the media here on Sunday, he said that it was the BJP fear that made Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao spend sleepless nights and hold parleys with his party leaders on hourly basis, adopting every unholy method to win the graduate MLC elections in one way or the other.

Claiming moral victory for the BJP, he said the defeat in the graduate MLC elections was only a speed-breaker to its Mission 2023 to come to power in Telangana. He said that the BJP is a party that had tasted victory and defeat many times, but it would continue to work based on its principles.

He alleged that the government employees and teachers were threatened by the TRS leaders and ministers that if they failed to vote for the TRS then they would not get PRC (Pay Revision Commission). Further, now as the TRS won the elections, he demanded that the State government implement the PRC without any further delay.

He demanded that the PRC be more than 43% fitment which was announced earlier. Similarly, since the TRS had won the elections, he demanded that the Chief Minister deliver on his electoral promise of unemployment allowance. "It should be given effect implementing the scheme from 2018 and provide unemployment allowance to every unemployed graduate in the State," he said.

He pointed out that the percentage of votes polled in the graduate MLC elections for the BJP shows an increase while the downward trend in the percentage of votes polled for the TRS.

He said that the TRS won the elections projecting the legacy by showing the portrait of former PM PV Narasimha Rao. "Is it PV win or TRS win? " he questioned.

The Karimnagar MP said that his party would not forget the incident that happened in Bhainsa and the attacks on tribals in Gurrampodu tanda and vowed to win the Nagarjuna Sagar assembly by-elections.

Responding to a question he said that the BJP would move forward with confidence but not with overconfidence. And, when asked objections over the kind of language he was using, he said, "I learned the same kind of language that TRS chief KCR uses. He was my Guru and I am trying to give him back the same language I learned from him," he said.