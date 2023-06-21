Jaago Voter…Choose Your Leader: Come what may, Bahadurpura remains MIM’s pocket borough

Hyderabad: The Bahadurpura Assembly Constituency constituted in 2009 before the elections includes the one of the major historical areas including Falaknuma, Jahanuma and Aliabad and has a densely minority population. Since the formation of the constituency, the present MLA of the AIMIM Mohammed Moazam Khan won the seat with majority of votes with over 70 per cent margin.

The constituency was created as per the Delimitation Act of 2002. Bahadurpura was derived from the name of Ranmast Khan alias Nawab Ibrahim Ali Khan Bahadur who was the Rayeez-ul-Kurnool. The Assembly Constituency comprises the neighbourhoods including Tadbun, Bahadurpura, DoodhBowli and Hashamabad areas. As per the estimates the constituency has over 2.45 lakh voters and Moazam Khan represented the constituency since it was constituted in 2009 elections.

Though the assembly constituency is not much older, the AIMIM MLA has been winning the seat with the highest majority of votes with more than 75 per cent of overall votes and other party candidates with least 10 per cent votes.

Moazam Khan, who was the first MLA of the newly constituted Bahadurpura constituency in 2009, retained his seat with a majority of 94,527 votes in 2009. Earlier, he represented the Asif Nagar constituency in 2004 elections and after the abolition of Asif Nagar, he was shifted to Bahadurpura. He was re-nominated by his party from Bahadurpura for the 2ndtime in 2014 where he had secured the highest votes.

In the last two terms of the Assembly elections, in 2014 Moazam Khan won the seat with 1,06,874 votes with 79.2 per cent, TDP’s Md Abdul Rahman stood second with 11,829 votes with 8.8 per cent, INC’s Syed Abdul Sami got 4,857 votes with 3.6 per cent and BRS’s Mohd Ziauddin sealed least 3,719 votes with 2.8 per cent.

While in 2018, Moazam Khan won the majority of votes which is 96,993 with 74.26 per cent, BRS’s Mir Inayath Ali Baqri received 14,475 votes which is 11.8 per cent, BJP’s Haneef Ali stood 3rdwith 7,395 votes with 5.6 percent, and INC’s Shaik Mohammed Kaleemuddin got 7,174 votes with 5.5 per cent.

It is said that the party won the constituency with the majority of votes in Hyderabad and no other party reached closer to the MIM’s candidate in terms of votes. In 2014, the candidate secured the highest votes and defeated the nearest rival with 95,045 vote margin and in 2018 the party won with 82,518 vote margin with the BRS candidate.

For the MIM, unlike six other assembly constituencies, the Bahadurpura constituency is safely in the party’s court as no other party or candidate is ready to face challenges and win the seat. In the last few terms, the other party candidates have even lost their security deposits.