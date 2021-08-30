Jai Makthal Trust launched

Hyderabad: To ensure all-round development of Makthal constituency, citizens and youth of Makthal formed a common platform 'Jai Makthal Trust'. an ad-hoc committee with seven members. To oversee implementation of its goals the trust has chosen Sundeep Kumar Makthala as chief of the Trust.

The ad-hoc committee has announced that its members under the leadership of Makthala will strive to get UNESCO world heritage site recognition for the Mudumal menhirs in Narayanpet district. The Trust drew inspiration from the UNESCO recognition for the Kakatiya-era Ramappa temple and will strive to achieve UNESCO WHS for the 3000-year-old Menhir site. An action plan will be drafted for this, the trust said.

Makthal constituency is among the backward on various development fronts. Citizens took up the issue with Makthala who hails from Makthal and is helping youth there through various projects in employment generation, health, technology and other areas. After deliberations with Makthala, citizens came forward to establish Jai Makthal Trust.

Makthal residents hailed the services of Makthala who took up various initiatives like T-Consult, Early Coding Scheme for school students, Tele Agriculture, sports facilities for State school children, cultural and other such initiatives that helped various sections of society in Makthal.

The trust announced that Prof Panduranga Rao, who played a crucial role in getting the UNESCO WHS tag for Ramappa temple, stressed the need for a trust to take up the conservation of the Mudumal Menhirs site and subsequently getting the site a place in UNESCO WHS list.

Makthala appreciated the citizens of Makthal for forming the Trust to see development of the constituency and to conserve archeologically important Mudumal site. He said he felt the need to conserve the historical and archaeological treasure of the area and will work on it as he did in areas like health, education, agriculture and sports development.

Makthala said, "The trust will invite Prof Rao to Mudumal to study the menhirs site and advise on various aspects and formalities to be taken up with the government and UNESCO to get WHS tag."

Bhagya Lakshmi Vakiti will serve as secretary of the trust while Nandini, Srinivas Reddy, Shruthi, Spandana and Anil will be members. Makthala said that the trust will appoint members for every village and mandal in the constituency to ensure smooth development on various areas.

Members visit Ramappa Temple

The Jai Makthal Trust members, led by Sundeep Kumar Makthala, on Sunday visited Ramappa Temple. Prof Panduranga Rao was present during the visit. The members studied the architecture of the Kakatiya-era temple, the sand technique used in its construction and other historical aspects The trust formed recently is striving to get UNESCO WHS status for the 3000-year-old menhirs at Mudumal in Narayanpet district. It is preparing a dossier as part of its efforts.