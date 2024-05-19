Raghunandan demands BRS MLC’s arrest

Hyderabad: Former BJP MLA M. Raghunandan Rao on Saturday met with State DGP and lodged a complaint against the BRS party MLC Venkata Rami Reddy. In his complaint, he urged the DGP to arrest Venkat Rami Reddy. Stating that former DCP Radhakishan Rao gave a statement that Venkat Rami Reddy had a role in the phone-tapping case. He said Radhakishan also claimed that Rs 3 crore related to Venkat Rami Reddy was transferred during the last assembly elections. “Police have not taken any action against Venkat Rami Reddy till now. Why are you protecting Venkat Rami Reddy. Who is saving him. I have asked the DGP to give an answer,” Rao said.

He said Venkat Rami Reddy, who is a relative of minister Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy, should be arrested or Chief Minister Revanth Reddy should respond on the issue. He alleged that the Chief Minister is protecting Venkat Rami Reddy by saying that their caste was the same. He said the DGP responded positively to his complaint.