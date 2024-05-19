AIIMS Delhi, IIT Bombay top destinations for toppers

Hyderabad: Most of TS EAPCET toppers aim to pursue graduation from IIT Bombay and AIIMS Delhi. These achievers have not taken any shortcuts for their success. With strong determination, hard work and proper guidance being their common refrain made them to reach their altitude.



Sativada Jyothiraditya , resident of Srikakulam , Andhra Pradesh , who secured first position in the Engineering stream said, “ while he was anyway expecting a good result but not the first position when my name was announced I was shocked. My ambition is to pursue Computer Science engineering at the Indian Institute of Technology Bombay(IIT).

Rishi Shekher, resident of Tirumalgherry, Telangana , who secured third position in Engineering stream, said, “ I did not prepare for EAPCET specifically but unexpectedly I was surprised when I secure the third position this has brought a pleasant surprise for me.”

Aloor Praneetha, resident of Madanapalli , Andhra Pradesh , who secured first position in A&P stream-

Regarding preparation, she said, if you have proper clarity in basic concepts and proper fundamental ideas about the subject will help you to secure good marks in any competitive exams. I studied for around 10 to 12 hours a day. I will be not opting for agriculture or pharmacy. As it is my dream to become a doctor and as like all the medical students even I am dreaming to get a seat in AIIMS Delhi.

Gaddam Shri Varshini , resident of Warangal , Telangana , who secured third position in A&P stream , said , “I am passionate about the medical field and also have written NEET exams and eagerly awaiting for the results and I have written EAPCET to check my confidence level. I was hoping to be in the top 50 but with my parent’s blessings I got a place in the top 10 it is a happy moment for us. Though I got the rank in EAPCET but it will be worth it if I get a similar rank in NEET which will help me to get a seat at AIIMS Bhopal.

Bhogalpalli Sandesh , resident of Madhapur, Hyderabad, who secured fourth position in the Engineering stream, said, “ I had expected to be in the top 20, but I did not think that I would secure second position and this has been a pleasant surprise for me. With this achievement, I am confident that I will secure a seat in either the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay. I will narrow down my choices once the JEE (Advanced) results are out, as right now I am preparing for the

entrance exam.”