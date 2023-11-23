Jamiatul Ulama backs BRS

Hyderabad: Jamiatul Ulama’s - TS and AP chapter has declared its support to the BRS party in the ensuing elections and appealed to the minorities to strengthen the BRS.

Health and Finance Minister T Harish Rao extended his gratitude to the President of Jamiatul Ulama Hind- TS and AP, Mufti Gayasuddin, and General Secretary Mufti Zuber for this gesture.

Harish Rao said that seeking votes was not wrong, but Congress leaders and cadre are spreading false news, propaganda against BRS. BRS is poised to form its government in the State for the third time with your blessings.

“You people have seen the nine and half years of BRS government in the State. We have terms with the central government in the capacity of State government but on party lines BRS has nothing in common with BJP. State government is continuously fighting against BJP,” said Harish Rao.

Harish Rao further said that the Governor has been stalling many of the bills passed in Assembly and Cabinet only to blame the government and to get a chance to cash in on the opportunity. Governor rejected bills of RTC, University recruitment and so on. If we had ties with BJP, why would the Governor reject the bills sent by BRS. KCR has always been working for the interests of the State. Nirmala Sitharaman visited Hyderabad recently and said that those states who installed meters got the funds. But KCR rejected this proposal saying that he cannot cause loss and burden to the farmers. KCR and all leaders of BRS always worked to strengthen secularism and work towards it in the State, he said.

Harish Rao said that the Congress was arrogantly confident that Muslim votes would come to it even if it does not deliver. This has to go. Congress thinks that Muslims would anyhow vote for it.

The Jamiatul Ulama-leaders said that they hope to see the government continue to work for all sections of the society in the future. He said the entire Telangana will turn pink on the day of results on December 3.