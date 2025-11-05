Live
- Home minister inaugurates Tulluru sub-division office
- Loan recovery agents warned
- Lokesh pats teacher for green initiative
- Panel advocates transparency in functioning of PSUs
- AP Chambers to host Business Expo 2025 from DecEMBER 12
- PM Janman housing works to be completed by March 31
- 91.7% of Bhogapuram airport works completed, says Ram Mohan
- CM for UK collaboration in higher education, tech
- Narayana showcases AP as future logistics hub
- BJP State unit chief calls for change in JH amid civic neglect
Jana Sena extends support to BJP in Jubilee Hills by-poll
Jana Sena Chief and AP Deputy CM Pawan Kalyan is likely to campaign
Hyderabad: In an important political development ahead of the Jubilee Hills by-election, the Jana Sena Party has formally announced its support for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate, Lankala Deepak Reddy. Jana Sena Telangana state president Shankar Goud, accompanied by senior party leaders, met with BJP state unit president N Ramchander Rao and Union Minister G Kishan Reddy on Tuesday to convey the party’s decision. The meeting marked a strategic alignment between the two parties, aimed at consolidating votes in the high-profile constituency.
Jana Sena leaders confirmed that they will actively participate in the BJP’s campaign efforts, lending their cadre and resources to bolster Deepak Reddy’s prospects in the upcoming poll.
The by-election for Jubilee Hills is scheduled to be held on November 11, and this alliance is expected to reshape the electoral dynamics in the constituency, which has traditionally witnessed multi-cornered contests.
Political observers are closely watching the impact of this partnership, as it may signal broader cooperation between the two parties in future electoral battles across Telangana.