Janab Wada Nibhaiye: Ambedkar Bhavan to KCR

Hyderabad: All leaders refer to Dr Baba Saheb Ambedkar in every speech whether it be from legislatures or public platforms and they vow to improve the socio economic conditions of the poor and downtrodden.



But most of the promises remain as lip service. The Ambedkar Bhavan in Hyderabad located at Lower Tank Bund Road is no exception. It is in a very bad shape and has been neglected for long. The only activity that takes place here is to hold meetings on the birth and death anniversary of Baba Saheb.

It almost looks like a haunted place. It is full of dust as it appears as if it was never cleaned for ages. All kinds of bushes have grown and is in dilapidated condition.

This Bhavan was inaugurated by the then chief minister of united Andhra Pradesh NT Rama Rao who had acquired this land from a person who suffered losses as he could not run an industrial unit there. Ambedkar Bhavan which came up there was inaugurated in 1989.

It was frequently used for training of SC/ST students for IAS and IPS civil examinations and used to be buzzing with activity and well maintained.

In 2013, the last chief minister of united AP Kiran Kumar Reddy gave orders to set up an airconditioned hall for holding meeting by community members. He had sanctioned Rs one crore for the purpose and the works were completed. As the agitation for separate state reached its peak, the contractor reportedly stopped the developmental and maintenance works.

In 2016, The first chief minister of Telangana K Chandrashekar Rao announced and laid foundation stone for a 125-feet Ambedkar Statue and promised to remodel the Ambedkar Bhavan into best international bhavan with state-of-the-art facilities.

But so far no action in that direction had been taken.

While there is no activity there it was shocking to note that the wild plants and weeds had grown at the place where KCR laid foundation stone for modernisation works.