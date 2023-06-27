Live
Jayesh Ranjan pens open letter to Telugu technocrats worldwide
Hyderabad: In an open letter addressed to Telugu Technocrats worldwide, Jayesh Ranjan, the Principal Secretary of the Information Technology, Electronics, and Communications Department, Government of Telangana, extends a warm invitation to join the esteemed World Telugu Information Technology Conference (WTITC) 2023. The conference, scheduled to take place on August 6 at the prestigious Singapore Changi Expo, aims to bring together Telugu technocrats from around the globe.
With the objective of fostering collaboration and networking opportunities, the WTITC 2023 promises to be a truly global gathering. Technocrats from over 100 countries are expected to participate, providing a unique platform to connect and exchange ideas within the vibrant Telugu IT community.
One of the key highlights of the conference is the presence of top officials from the Information
Technology, Electronics, and Communications Departments of both Telugu states.
Through insightful sessions and panel discussions, participants will gain valuable insights into the policies and initiatives undertaken by the Telugu state governments to promote IT sector growth.
Jayesh Ranjan expresses his enthusiasm for this grand event, highlighting the opportunity to
engage with technocrats from various countries. The conference serves as a platform for sharing experiences, exploring collaborations, and strengthening the global Telugu IT community.