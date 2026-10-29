Jayesh Ranjan shifted from MA&UD, Navin Mittal shifted out of Energy Dept

Hyderabad: Amidreports of his decision to opt for voluntary retirement from service, senior IAS officer Jayesh Ranjan was removed from the key post of Special Chief Secretary to the Municipal Administration and Urban Development (MA&UD) Department. He was posted as Special Chief Secretary to the Environment, Forest, Science and Technology Department.

Jayesh Ranjan was reportedly unhappy over not being considered for the Chief Secretary post. Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy preferred another senior official, Sanjay Jaju, for the top post, which was filled recently.

HMDA Commissioner Sarfaraz Ahmad was given additional charge as Special Chief Secretary to Metropolitan Area and Urban Development within HMDA limits, relieving Jayesh Ranjan.

Jayesh Ranjan was also removed from the post of Special Chief Secretary to Sports, and A. Vani Prasad was given full additional charge (FAC) of the post.

Special Chief Secretary to Energy Naveen Mittal was also removed from the post, as Deputy Chief Minister and Energy Minister Bhatti Vikramarka was reportedly unhappy with the senior official over the handling of the energy crisis amid El Niño-related weather conditions.

R&B Special Chief Secretary Vikas Raj was appointed Energy Secretary with immediate effect. Naveen Mittal was posted as Special Chief Secretary to the Panchayat Raj Department.

2005-batch IAS officer Ilambarithi was appointed Secretary to the R&B Department, relieving Vikas Raj. TGRPDCL Chairman and Managing Director Musharaf Ali was posted as Director of Health and Family Welfare. He will also continue to hold full additional charge as CMD of TGSRPDCL. TGSPDCL CMD Jitesh Patil was given full additional charge as Vice-Chairman and Managing Director of TGREDCO, relieving Musharaf Ali.

Principal Secretary to Revenue (Disaster Management) Rahul Bojja was given full additional charge as Principal Secretary to the Tribal Welfare Department, relieving Savyasachi Ghosh.

Shruti Oja was appointed Special Secretary to the Women and Child Development Department, while Sangeeta Satyanarayana was posted as Director of Women and Child Development.

Senior IAS officer Shailaja Ramaiyer was appointed Principal Secretary to the Revenue (Endowments) Department.



