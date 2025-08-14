JBIET, BEC hold Orientation Day ceremony

Hyderabad: The Orientation Day 2025 ceremony for the newly admitted first-year B.Tech students of J.B. Institute of Engineering & Technology (JBIET) and Bhaskar Engineering College (BEC) was hosted at MNR Auditorium in the city on Wednesday. The event aimed to familiarize students with the institutions’ academic culture, teaching and learning process, academic calendar, student activity center, student clubs, training and placement opportunities, marking the beginning of their professional journey. The program was graced by Prof. V. Balakista Reddy, Chairman, Telangana Council of Higher Education (TGCHE), as the Chief Guest, and HG Sonar Gauranga Das of ISKCON, Hyderabad, as the Guest of Honor.

J.V. Krishna Rao, Secretary, JBES, spoke about the extensive academic activities, the growth of JBES over the last 26 years, infrastructural development, the JB Institute of Inventors Association of India, student participation at the national level in sports and co-curricular facilities offered at JBES, and extended a warm welcome to the new students. In his keynote address, Prof. V. Balakista Reddy encouraged students to embrace curiosity, critical thinking, and innovation to meet global challenges. He informed students they should focus on digital technology; regular attendance is directly proportional to results. Students should follow the academic calendar meticulously in order to flourish in their careers. HG

Sonar Gauranga Das of ISKCON, Hyderabad, inspired them with a message on ethics, values, and holistic growth.

Prof. Ch. Sanjay, Director, JBES, focused mainly on global attributes of engineers, saying engineering graduates need a strong combination of technical excellence, cross-cultural awareness, and industry readiness.

Dr. P.C. Krishnamachary, Principal, JBIET; Dr. Sumagna Patnaik, Principal, BEC; the Principal of Bhasker Engineering College; and Sri. Vijay Rao, Campus Administrator, JBGEI, also addressed the gathering. The event also featured informative sessions on anti-ragging measures by Dr. J. Kartigeyen, Dean of Student Affairs, JBIET; career readiness & placements by Dr. Md. Asif, TPO, JBIET; entrepreneurship opportunities through JBIIAI by Dr. Anoop Kumar Shukla; and examination guidelines by Dr. P. Srinivasa Rao, Controller of Examinations, JBIET. The program concluded with a vote of thanks by Dr. Md. Salauddin, Dean of Academics, JBIET. The day not only welcomed the new batch into the JBES family but also set the tone for their academic and personal growth in the years ahead.