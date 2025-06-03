JEE Advanced 2025: 2 TG students score perfect 100 percentile

Hyderabad: Two students from Telangana, Arnav Singh and Vadlamudi Lokesh, have scored a perfect 100 percentile in the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Advanced 2025, the results of which were declared on Monday.

A total of 1,80,422 students appeared in both papers of IIT-JEE Advanced, of which 54,378 qualified across the country. Out of the total qualified candidates, 9,404 are females and 44,974 boys. According to the results released by IIT Kanpur this year, Telangana students have done remarkable well, particularly under IIT Hyderabad zone, with around 12,946 students qualifying. Of them, Arnav Singh and Vadlamudi Lokesh bagged positions in the top 10 list and as many as 23 candidates from the state are among the top 100 rank holders.

The Top five All India Rank(AIR) holders in the IIT-Hyderabad zone --- comprising Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Kerala, Puducherry and Tamil Nadu states --- are Arnav Singh (secured AIR 9), Vadlamudi Lokesh ( AIR 10), Dharmana Gnana Rutvik Sai (18), Vangala Ajay Reddy (19) and Avanaganti Anirudh Reddy (20). Korikana Rasagnya secured the fourth position among female candidates, with an AIR of 78.

Toppers share their secrets

Some of the toppers shared their study methods that led to their success. Vadlamudi Lokesh, who secured AIR 10 rank in JEE Advanced, said, “I displayed an unwavering focus throughout the last three years and that helped me to bag the 10th position. I dedicated my whole concentration to cracking JEE Mains and Advanced. “Candidates should be consistent. Also, they should take small steps and trust the process of growing”. He aims to pursue a B Tech in Computer Science Engineering from IIT Bombay.

Arnav Singh, who secured AIR 9 rank in JEE Advanced, said, “I had expected to be in the top 20 but not in the top 10th list; I did not think that I would secure the ninth position.

This has brought a pleasant surprise to me. Regarding preparation, he said, "If you have proper clarity in basic concepts and proper fundamental ideas about the subject, it will help you to secure good marks in any competitive examination.”