JH bypoll: Online warfare with memes & reels!

Hyderabad: The battle between the main political parties is not just on the ground for the ensuing Jubilee Hills Assembly byelection scheduled on November 11, but also on social media. All political parties have escalated their online warfare with memes and videos by throwing challenges and mocking each other.

With the political heat catching up in the Jubilee Hills Assembly constituency, the IT teams and supporters of the major political parties are adding spice to the on-ground campaigns with well-made memes, songs, videos, animations, and cartoons on social media.

While the Congress has been showcasing its achievements after coming to power two years ago, Opposition BRS is especially mocking the ruling party for its failure to implement the promises. The social media units of the parties seem to be catching up with the emerging trend in politics to intensify political warfare online.

There are several dozens of videos and memes on various social media platforms, mocking the schemes of the Congress government. On its part, Congress’ social media team is focusing on the failure of BRS in developing the Jubilee Hills constituency when it was in power for a decade. Their apparent agenda is to poke the rivals and propagate political hate masked as fun and entertainment.

The biggest victims of the online trolls seem to be Chief Minister Anumula Revanth Reddy and Congress party. Several short videos made by rivals on Congress party’s promises such as cooking gas subsidy, Aasara pensions and Vidya Vedika scheme, have gone viral. Memes on schemes for minorities – Ramzan and Christmas gifts, honorarium for Imam and Mouzzin, also gained traction online.

Not to be left behind, the Congress highlighted lack of development in Jubilee Hills when BRS was in power. A meme with the title ‘If BRS loses Jubilee Hills, KTR will be in a mental hospital’ has gone viral.

A senior leader of the Congress said their social media campaign has a more positive approach. At the same time, some campaigns highlighted failures of the BRS when it was in power, and its tacit support to the BJP, the leader added.

A glance across social media platforms revealed that hashtags including #congressscamgress, #ByeByeSacamgress, #voteforcar, #voteforcongress, #JubileehillswithBRS, #CongresswinningJubileehills, and various others are trending. Also, trending is #CMRevanthReddyMaafimaango hashtag after his recent remarks on Muslims.

Furthermore, some social media influencers are promoting political parties and contestants. They were seen promoting party candidates including BRS and Congress.

“Our focus is on promoting our achievements and the development agenda and to highlight the failure of Congress government and fake promises made by them,” said Shahnawaz Khan of the BRS.