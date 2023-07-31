JNJ Housing Society gives HMDA deadline of Aug 10 to clear encroachments

Hyderabad: Reiterating its appeal to Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao to direct the officials to hand over 38 acres in Pet Basheerabad, the Jawaharlal Nehru Journalists’ Mutually Aided Cooperative Housing Society has given a deadline to the Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA) to remove encroachments and initiate a process to resolve pending land litigation by August 10.

The society decided to stage an indefinite sit-in at HMDA if the agency fails to act against the encroachers. A meeting of the general body was held on the land parcel on Sunday. The society paid Rs 12.33 crore to the government way back in 2011 for 70 acres. The government following the instructions of the Chief Minister handed over 32 acres in survey no 332 of Nizampet in 2018. The Supreme Court on August 25, 2022, directed the government to hand over the remaining 38 acres and not create any third party interest.

Several members expressed concern over the delay in handing over Pet Basheerabad land to the society. Nearly 60 members died, and hundreds were rendered jobless after Covid; it’s a long cherished dream to have a roof over their head. The Chief Minister, who has been taking decisions favouring several sections of society, including the latest case of VRAs, will approve the legitimate request of the society, they said.

The society thanked the Chief Minister for ordering handing over of 32 acres in Nizampet to the society and filing an affidavit in the Supreme Court at a crucial time.

The “Chief Minister is always positive towards our society. He vehemently opposed regional discrimination against members and treated members from Andhra and Telangana alike. The government will soon hand over 38 acres to our society,” said society vice-president Palle Ravi Kumar.

Society CEO N Vamsi Srinivas explained to members steps to be taken to safeguard the society’s interests. With the help of Revenue officials encroachments were removed in Nizampet, he said, adding that similar exercise would be taken up to remove encroachments and resolve legal cases in Pet Basheerabad.

Committee members B N Jyothi Prasad and K Ravikanth Reddy were present.