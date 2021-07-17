Jogulamba Temple to get facelift with Rs 36 crore funds

Hyderabad: The proposal to develop the historical Shakti Peeth Jogulamba Temple in Alampur will undoubtedly make it a major tourist attraction. The Union Tourism Ministry has sanctioned Rs 36.73 crore under 'PRASAD' (Pilgrimage Rejuvenation Advancement Drive) scheme for the ambitious project.

Taking advantage of this, the Telangana State Tourism Development Corporation has planned a series of developmental works. The Jogulamba Temple is located on the banks of River Tungabhadra and near its confluence with River Krishna. This temple is fifth among the 18 Shakti Peethas in the country and is a marvel of Badami Chalukyan architecture. It is one of the most prominent religious centres in Telangana.

Even though this is one of the Shaktipeethas, the temple remained neglected for many years. Whatever the development it has undergone was during the Krishna Pushkaralu when new ghats were constructed. Alampur is considered as the western gateway to Srisailam and it is between the pilgrim route of Srisailam in Andhra Pradesh and Mantralayam bordering Karnataka.

The Tourism ministry has appointed the Telangana State Tourism Development Corporation as the implementing agency for the execution of the project. The ministry has asked the State government to make the land free from any kind of encumbrances and be made available for the project free of cost and render all assistance for the completion of the project in time.

The Centre has asked the authorities to complete the project within 24 months and stated that any cost escalation on account of delay should be borne by the State government. It has also asked the State government to send a monthly progress report.

Tourism Corporation MD B Manohar told The Hans India that apart from the Jogulamba Temple various locations like Navabrahma Temple, Sangameshwara Temple, Papanasi Temple, Krishna Pushkar Ghat, Maniamkonda Venkateshwara Swamy Temple were also identified for taking up developmental works under the PRASAD scheme. Once the works are completed, Alampur will have a new bus stand, good car parking facilities, cultural hub, tourist information centre, and pedestrian pathway. The other works would be resurfacing of ghats, including the Krishna Pushkar Ghat, Tungabhadra Ghat, development of boating facilities, motorable jetties, illumination and landscaping.