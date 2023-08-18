Jolt for BRS and Cong, 22 leaders to board BJP

Hyderabad: The BJP leader and former minister of Telangana Eatala Rajender said that plans have been prepared to strengthen the saffron party in Telangana and soon key leaders will wear the saffron scarf. In this regard, Eatala spoke to a media organisation in Nirmal.



Union Home Minister and former BJP chief Amit Shah said that he will visit Telangana on August 27. On this occasion, 22 key leaders from various parties in the state will join the BJP. It is stated that even after that, joining spree in the party will continue.

It is known that MLA Eatala Rajender is looking into joining the BJP in the state. BJP leaders have been silent on this matter till now. However, Eatala said that discussions with the leaders of various parties regarding joining the party have continued.

In this context, Eatala Rajender said that 22 leaders are joining the BJP soon, and expressed his reluctance not to write it down. He said that all those who join the party are winners. On the other hand, senior BJP leader and national president of OBC Morcha Laxman also reacted to the joining of the party. He said that in the next assembly elections, the winning horses will be fielded on behalf of the party.