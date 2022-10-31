Jubilee Hills: Unaccounted cash of Rs. 89 lakh seized

Hyderabad: The Commissioner's Task Force caught a person who was carrying unaccounted cash of Rs. 89 lakh and seized the amount at Jubilee Hills on Sunday night.

Acting on information, the team caught the man who was carrying the cash in a car at Road No 79 Jubilee Hills.

On questioning about the source of the cash the man failed to show any documents. The cash was seized and he along with the amount handed over to Jubilee Hills police station.