Hyderabad: June 1 deadline set for flood control works in ULBs

Hyderabad: Telangana Municipal Administration and Urban Development (MA&UD) Minister K. T. Rama Rao has set June 1 as deadline to complete all pending works related to flood control and avert submergence in the low lying areas during the rainy season.

KTR presided over a meeting convened to assess the preparedness of Hyderabad and other municipalities across Telangana for the impending monsoon season. The Minister directed both the elected representatives and officials to diligently complete all pending tasks by June 1, ahead of the monsoon season, to avert any possibility of flooding and inconvenience to the public.

The review meeting was attended by MLAs from the city, senior officials from MA&UD, Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC), CDMA and ENC departments. The meeting extensively deliberated on the progress of the Strategic Nala Development Programme (SNDP), with a detailed review of the ongoing works and their status.

The Minister also conducted a comprehensive inquiry with each of the MLAs to ascertain the status of SNDP works in their respective constituencies, addressing any obstacles or delays encountered. KTR meticulously sought details about each nala to ensure that all areas are safeguarded against inundation during the monsoons.

He urged the officials to take decisive action against agencies that are failing to meet deadlines, and emphasized the need to expedite any pending works. He also instructed the MLAs to conduct regular site visits to ensure timely completion of the projects, holding both the officials and agencies accountable for their commitments.