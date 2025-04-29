K Raghu, C Srinivasa Rao appointed Members of TGERC

Hyderabad: The State Government has appointed Kancharla Raghu as the Member (Technical) and Cherukuri Srinivasa Rao as the Member (Finance) of the Telangana Electricity Regulatory Commission (TGERC). In the orders issued by the Principal Secretary (Energy) Sandeep Kumar Sultania, the two have been appointed for a term of five years from the date of their assuming office or till attaining the age of 65, whichever is earlier.

The two new ERC members have been working with the power utilities. Raghu was an active leader during the Telangana movement . He was the Chairman of the Telangana Joint Action Committee (T-JAC).

The Commission has been functioning without the Members, even as Justice Devaraju Nagarjun was appointed the Chairman on October 22 last year.