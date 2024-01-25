‘Kairos’ literary festival a celebration of creativity

Hyderabad: The literary event, "Kairos: A World Betwixt Words," was organised by the first and second-year students of the English Department at Osmania University on Wednesday. This event was attended by the chief guest vice-chancellor of Osmania University Professor D Ravinder, as well as the guest of honor Registrar of Osmania University Professor P Laxminarayana, and principal of UCAS Osmania University, Professor C Ganesh, who was present as a special guest.

After a hiatus of seven years, this literary fest was a vibrant celebration of creativity and intellect. Almost 170 participants from colleges like St Francis College for Women, Little Flower Degree College, Nizam College, Telangana Mahila Vishwavidyalam, and various other colleges in the city engaged in a series of competitions that catered to diverse talents. From traditional events like spell bee and extempore to intellectually stimulating competitions like literary quiz and entertaining activities such as dumb charades, the fest was designed to provide a platform for every literary enthusiast.

The dumb charades event injected an exciting twist into the traditional game by deviating from the conventional movie-guessing format. As they attempted to decode novels and poems written by renowned authors, participants were immersed in a novel challenge. This unique adaptation of dumb charades not only entertained but also educated, fostering a deeper connection between the participants and the world of literature.

The festival celebrated spontaneity with an impromptu story-writing competition, which allowed attendees to demonstrate their on-the-spot creative abilities. Poetry was the focus of an original poetry recitation contest, while the literary collage competition delves into the fusion of literature and visual arts. Participants were also given the opportunity to express themselves through literary memes, performing texts, and performing arts, which added a dynamic and multidimensional aspect to the celebration of literature.

The performing arts segment undoubtedly emerged as the highlight and the most captivating competition. The participants showcased a spectacular array of talents, seamlessly blending various artistic forms, including songs, scenes from Macbeth, poetry recitations, and other intriguing performances. This diverse range of expressions captivated the audience and made an enduring impression, giving the literary festival a dynamic and enriching dimension.

Amidst the spirited literary atmosphere at the fest, Little Flower Degree College emerged triumphant, securing the coveted prize for their overall performance in all the competitions.

As the fest unfolded, it left a lasting impact, reinvigorating the literary spirit at OU. The convergence of diverse talents and the celebration of language and creativity made "Kairos" a memorable event in the university's cultural calendar.