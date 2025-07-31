  • Menu
Kaladhar launches its new outlet in Kothapet

Kaladhar launches its new outlet in Kothapet
Highlights

Hyderabad: Kaladhar, an ethnic wear brand with a 60-year legacy, has lauched its new store at Kothapet as part of its steady growth path. In just two...

Hyderabad: Kaladhar, an ethnic wear brand with a 60-year legacy, has lauched its new store at Kothapet as part of its steady growth path. In just two months, the brand has launched two new stores in Hyderabad — first in Manikonda and now in Kothapet.

The newly opened Kothapet outlet stands out as the brand’s first exclusive store dedicated entirely to readymade ethnic fashion, a step that reflects both consumer demand and Kaladhar’s evolving retail strategy.

