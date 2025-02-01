Kamineni Hospitals holds 200-drone show for cancer awareness

Hyderabad: Kamineni Hospitals is organizing a grand 200-drone show on February 3 at GD Goenka School, Rock Town Residents Colony, LB Nagar to spread awareness about cancer. This initiative is part of the World Cancer Day observance aims to educate the public on early detection and timely treatment of cancer through a visually striking and informative presentation.

The drone show will use cutting-edge technology to highlight cancer prevention, advancements in medical treatments, and inspiring survivor stories. The display will combine awareness with social responsibility, making it both an educational and engaging experience.

On February 3, the drones will fly at heights ranging from 65 feet to 300 feet, illuminating the sky with vivid LED lights, ensuring visibility from a distance. Those who wish to witness the show in person can give a missed call to 040 69059100 for free registration. The event will also be available for online viewing for those unable to attend. The entire show will last for 10 minutes.

Unlike traditional drone shows, which focus on entertainment, this event is specifically designed to raise cancer awareness. Kamineni Hospitals is organizing the show in collaboration with Air Botics. Notably, all the drones used are manufactured in India. These drones are lightweight and operate within a controlled geofenced area to ensure safety and security. If any issue arises, the drones are pre-programmed to return to their base, and they are closely monitored from a ground control station.