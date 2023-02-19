Kanti Velugu turns a ray of light for poor

Hyderabad: Kanti Velugu scheme is bringing a light in the eyes of poor people. The eye screening camps are evoking a good response among the people.

The eye tests are being conducted with 1,500 medical teams across the Telangana State. According to officials, till now, about 43.83 lakh people have undergone eye examinations across the State and about 8.42 lakh received reading eye glasses. Examinations are conducted from time to time for those who come with eye related diseases.

The Kanti Velugu programme, which was launched on January 19 with the aim of health for all, will be continued to June 15. District Collectors, medical and health officials and officials of various departments are planning and implementing the action plan in advance.

According to the targets set by the government, the eye light programme is being vigorously implemented throughout the State. With advance plans, continuous monitoring, daily reviews, analysis, video conference and meetings, correcting the deficiencies from time to time.

Apart from free distribution of medicines to those suffering from eye diseases, reading glasses are given to those who need them, prescription glasses are ordered and given to those who need medical advice and health details are recorded.

The Kanti Velugu scheme, which is being ambitiously implemented by the State government, stands as an example for the country. They conduct camps in their own village, conduct free examinations, give medicines and spectacles, and send the needy to surgeries, and everyone can see the joy in their eyes.

The figures recorded in the camps show that in all the districts, there are more people who are troubled by not being able to see closely. Many people over the age of 40 come to the camp with nearsightedness. Reading glasses are provided to such people immediately. Besides these, vitamin A, D and B complex tablets are being distributed to many people who are coming with eye problems. People above the age of 50 are mostly suffering from cataracts.

The medical staff says that the information about the time of treatment will be conveyed to those who need surgery through a voicemail. Doctors are giving advice and instructions to those who have already completed surgery and are suffering from other problems.