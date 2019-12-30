Kapra: Cricket tourney held for people with disabilities
Highlights
Kapra: MLA Bethi Subhash Reddy inaugurated the Interstate triangular cricket tournament for people with disabilities (PWDs) physically challenged was organised by Telangana Cricket association.
Corporator Pavani Reddy, president of Telangana Cricket Association for Physically Challenged G Manohar Reddy, district sports and youth officer Balarama Rao and others were present.
