Kapra: Cricket tourney poster released

Kapra: All India Youth Federation (AIYF) is going to conduct district level cricket tournament at Call School Grounds from December 18-20. Wall poster regarding the same was released on Sunday.

AIYF Medchal president T Satya Prasad said students have become restricted to academics and were subjected to mental stress. 'We are conducting this tournament to create recreation among them. Officials and leaders will grace the occasion," he said.

