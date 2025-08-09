Live
Kargil War veteran calls for improved suicide prevention measures
Hyderabad: Kargil War veteran and anti-suicide crusader, Group Captain G.J. Rao, called on Telangana Governor Jishnu Dev Varma at Raj Bhavan on Friday.
During the meeting, Group Captain Rao presented two of his books on Sustainable Suicide Prevention Models (2015) and urged the Governor to impress upon the Union Government to adopt his proposed cost-effective measures nationwide.
He also stressed the need to revive the suicide prevention helpline. The veteran informed the Governor that ‘September 10’—a film he produced based on his book—recently won three awards at the 17th International Film Festival of Hyderabad Charminar (IFFHC) 2025.
The Kargil veteran requested the Governor to attend a mega programme being planned in Hyderabad to mark the World Suicide Prevention Day on September 10.