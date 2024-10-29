Live
- Cong govt will face consequences for troubling farmers, says K'taka BJP chief
- RG Kar protests turn murky as two rival junior doctors’ groups slam each other
- Udaipur BJP leader Virendra Bapna dies of dengue
- Adani Ports clocks 42 pc surge in net profit at Rs 5,520 crore in H1 FY25
- AP govt. launches bookings for free gas cylinders scheme
- Drop box fires destroy hundreds of ballots in Oregon, Washington ahead of Prez poll
- All is well within team, India will come back stronger: Sources
- Delhi HC grants bail to Satyendar Jain's aides in money laundering case
- Vendor cleans up polluted river ghat all by himself
- Imaginarium Paves the Path for India’s First Hand Transplant Recovery with 3D Printing Solution
Kasani Veeresh Mudiraj elected as TG Kabaddi Assn president
Hyderabad: The Telangana Kabaddi Association's new executive committee elections were held in Hyderabad recently, with members from various district Kabaddi associations participating. Retired IAS officer Jaganmohan acted as the returning officer, and members of the Indian Olympic Association and AKFI representatives served as observers.
In the election results, Kasani Veeresh Mudiraj was elected as the new president, Mahender Reddy as the general secretary, and Ravi as the treasurer. Newly elected president Veeresh Mudiraj expressed his commitment to gaining global recognition for Kabaddi players. He conveyed his heartfelt thanks for the opportunity to serve Kabaddi, a rural sport.
