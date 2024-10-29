Kasani Veeresh Mudiraj elected as TG Kabaddi Assn president

Hyderabad: The Telangana Kabaddi Association's new executive committee elections were held in Hyderabad recently, with members from various district Kabaddi associations participating. Retired IAS officer Jaganmohan acted as the returning officer, and members of the Indian Olympic Association and AKFI representatives served as observers.

In the election results, Kasani Veeresh Mudiraj was elected as the new president, Mahender Reddy as the general secretary, and Ravi as the treasurer. Newly elected president Veeresh Mudiraj expressed his commitment to gaining global recognition for Kabaddi players. He conveyed his heartfelt thanks for the opportunity to serve Kabaddi, a rural sport.