  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > Cities > Hyderabad

Kasani Veeresh Mudiraj elected as TG Kabaddi Assn president

Kasani Veeresh Mudiraj elected as TG Kabaddi Assn president
x
Highlights

Hyderabad: The Telangana Kabaddi Association's new executive committee elections were held in Hyderabad recently, with members from various district...

Hyderabad: The Telangana Kabaddi Association's new executive committee elections were held in Hyderabad recently, with members from various district Kabaddi associations participating. Retired IAS officer Jaganmohan acted as the returning officer, and members of the Indian Olympic Association and AKFI representatives served as observers.

In the election results, Kasani Veeresh Mudiraj was elected as the new president, Mahender Reddy as the general secretary, and Ravi as the treasurer. Newly elected president Veeresh Mudiraj expressed his commitment to gaining global recognition for Kabaddi players. He conveyed his heartfelt thanks for the opportunity to serve Kabaddi, a rural sport.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick