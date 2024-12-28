Kavitha braces for Maha Dharna in support of 42% BC quota in T

Hyderabad: BRS leader and MLC K Kavitha on Friday announced a ‘Maha Dharna’ at Dharna Chowk on January 3, coinciding with the birth anniversary of social reformer Savitribai Phule.

She said that the protest is to demand implementation of the Kamareddy BC Declaration and promise of 42 per cent reservation for backward classes in the local body elections, as assured by the Congress during the Assembly elections last year.

Addressing the media after a meeting with over 40 BC organisations at her residence, Kavitha criticised the government for its failure to deliver on its promises.

“The Kamareddy BC Declaration clearly stated that 42 per cent reservation would be given to BCs in the local body elections. However, no clarity has been provided on this commitment to date,” she said.

The MLC raised doubts about the Congress calculations over BC population in Telangana. She pointed out that BCs constitute more than half of the population.

“How did the Congress arrive at the figure of 42 per cent? If elections are held without fulfilling this promise, there will be severe repercussions,” she warned.

Demanding deferment of local body elections until the BC Dedicated Commission report is released, Kavitha stressed the need for a caste census at the national level.

She charged that the Centre with failing to conduct a caste census, which would provide clarity on BC representation.

Kavitha criticised the government for reneging on its promise to allocate an annual budget of Rs 20,000 crore for BC welfare.

She called for State-wide protests at mandal and district headquarters if the reservation demand is

not met.