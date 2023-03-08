Kavitha calls upon women to get ready to fight for 33% quota

The Bharat Rashtra Samithi MLC K Kavitha on Tuesday called upon the women folks to get ready for the fight to pressurise the Centre to provide 33 per cent reservation for the women. The BRS leader was the chief guest at the Women's Day programme held at Mallareddy Educational Institutions on Tuesday.





Kavitha said, "What we as women are doing for our fellow women is important and we should take responsibility for doing something for them." She said that women had fought for Independence in the generation before her, women in her generation had participated in the Telangana movement and now the women should come forward for the 33 per cent reservation.





Kavitha said that she was taking the women's reservation struggle forward.Think about what you will do for the future generation of women. Women's Day has come for gender equality and for women to have the same wages and working hours as men, but there were still inequalities in the country, she said. She said that women should find out the salaries received in their respective companies and demand that they be paid equal salaries like men.





Stating that the method of studying and obtaining a job has become a little outdated practice, Kavitha said that the women should gain experience in a company, create a big industry and provide jobs to thousands of people.





"Instead of thinking that we should work in multinational organisations, we should think about why we should not set up a multinational organisation ourselves," said Kavitha. In the background of today's technology and opportunities, if someone has ideas, commitment and persistence, the money will come by itself. CM KCR, Minister KTR and Telangana government will be ready to help if there are ideas.