Kavitha targets Shah, questions Centre's attitude towards TS

Hyderabad: Following in the footsteps of her brother and Minister K T Rama Rao's who wrote an open letter to Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday, TRS leader K Kavitha on Saturday took to Twitter and posed few questions to the Central Minister. In a series of tweets, Kavitha first welcomed Shah to Telangana, and then said, "please tell the people of the Stat when will the Central government clear the following grants:

Dues of Finance Commission Grants of over Rs 3,000 crore, Backward Region Grant of Rs 1,350 crore and GST compensation of Rs 2,247 crore". "Why did the Union government ignore NITI Aayog's recommendation of Rs 24,000 cr funds to Mission Kakatiya & Mission Bhagiratha that inspired the prestigious Central government scheme of Har Ghar Jal.

"Amit Shah ji, isn't it the sheer hypocrisy of the Union government to accord the national project status to Upper Bhadra project in Karnataka, Ken Betwa river linking project & denying the same for Palamuru Rangareddy Lift Irrigation Scheme & Kaleshwaram Project of Telangana," she questioned.